Congress expels former UP MLA for supporting BJP candidate in Rampur Sadar bypoll

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit on Thursday expelled former MLA Nawab Kazim Ali Khan for supporting the BJP candidate in the Rampur Sadar Assembly bypoll, party spokesperson Ashok Singh said.

Khan alias Naved Miyan was expelled for six years for anti-party activities after reports emerged of him supporting the BJP's candidate in Rampur Sadar, Singh said.

"The disciplinary committee of the party has come to know that you are supporting the BJP candidate in the Rampur bypoll and this move comes under the ambit of indiscipline. Therefore, you are being expelled from the party for six years," said a letter to Khan by Disciplinary Committee member Shyam Kishore Shukla.

The five-time former MLA had unsuccessfully contested from the seat on a Congress ticket earlier this year.

He was also expelled from the party in 2016 for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Assembly bypoll in Rampur Sadar was necessitated due to the disqualification of the Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan as MLA following his conviction in a hate speech case.

