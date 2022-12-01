Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC to hear AIM plea challenging Varanasi court verdict on Dec 5

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed December 5 as the date for further hearing on a civil revision petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, challenging the Varanasi district court order that had allowed the hearing in the suit filed by five Hindu women plaintiffs seeking right to worship Goddess Shringar Gauri and other deities on mosque premises.

The Varanasi court had ruled that the suit filed by Hindu plaintiffs was maintainable, and turned down the objections filed by AIM to its maintainability under Order 7 Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code (CPC) on September 12, 2022.

The AIM had then filed a civil revision petition in Allahabad High Court. The hearing was resumed on Wednesday, and Justice JJ Munir posted the matter for December 5. Meanwhile, during the hearing of a related petition, the Allahabad HC on Wednesday gave time to the Archaeological Survey of India for filing its response on whether the carbon dating of the purported Shivling found on the mosque premises would damage it or safe evaluation of its age could be done. It fixed January 18, 2023, as the next date for hearing.

