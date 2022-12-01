Home Nation

Gyanvapi mosque row: Allahabad HC to hear AIM plea challenging Varanasi court verdict on Dec 5

The AIM had then filed a civil revision petition in Allahabad High Court. The hearing was resumed on Wednesday, and Justice JJ Munir posted the matter for December 5.

Published: 01st December 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed December 5 as the date for further hearing on a civil revision petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, challenging the Varanasi district court order that had allowed the hearing in the suit filed by five Hindu women plaintiffs seeking right to worship Goddess Shringar Gauri and other deities on mosque premises.

The Varanasi court had ruled that the suit filed by Hindu plaintiffs was maintainable,  and turned down the objections filed by AIM to its maintainability under Order 7 Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code (CPC) on September 12, 2022. 

The AIM had then filed a civil revision petition in Allahabad High Court. The hearing was resumed on Wednesday, and Justice JJ Munir posted the matter for December 5. Meanwhile, during the hearing of a related petition, the Allahabad HC on Wednesday gave time to the Archaeological Survey of India for filing its response on whether the carbon dating of the purported Shivling found on the mosque premises would damage it or safe evaluation of its age could be done. It fixed January 18, 2023, as the next date for hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad HC Gyanvapi mosque AIM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp