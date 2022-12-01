Home Nation

Jaipur Diary: BJP to hold Yatra before Rahul enters Rajasthan

The Rajasthan BJP will give a message of public anger and solidarity in all 200 assembly seats to protest against the completion of four years of the Gehlot government.

Published: 01st December 2022 10:35 AM

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
KC asks for report on leaders’ conduct
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has managed to bring together CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, till Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Rajasthan. Venugopal also asked PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara to prepare a report on leaders who have made offensive remarks since his warning in September and share it with him in two days. Since Gehlot and Pilot are among the leaders who have made sharp statements against each other, political circles are abuzz on whether Dotasara will prepare a report including Gehlot-Pilot’s rhetorics and send it to the high command. Besides, several ministers will be under scrutiny.

BJP to hold Yatra before Rahul enters Raj
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 4 but in response, the BJP will hold Jan Aakrosh Yatra from December 1. The Rajasthan BJP will give a message of public anger and solidarity in all 200 assembly seats to protest against the completion of four years of the Gehlot government. This yatra is seen as a big opportunity for BJP state chief Satish Poonia, who heads the camp opposing former chief minister Vasundhara Raje who along with her loyalists is missing from the Sardarshahar bye-election campaigning. The growing distance of Raje from the state BJP is fueling speculations of an intrnal rift. 

Spanish couple adopts Bharatpur girl
Bharatpur’s three-year-old Shubhi will now live in Madrid, Spain.  Adopted by a Spanish couple Gabriele and Maria, Shubhi was handed over to the couple by District Collector Alok Ranjan. The couple had approached the Central Adoption Resource Authority for the child four years ago. In the year 2019, Shubhi was found crying in the cradle of Bharatpur’s orphanage. Gabriele, a secondary school professor, and Maria, who works in an art museum, have adopted a second child in India. They said that they have a deep affection for India and that’s why they have adopted both their daughters from here. This year 13 children have been adopted by foreigners from Rajasthan.

