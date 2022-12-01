'Not helpful for building trust': China reacts to India-US joint exercise near border

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

AULI/JOSHIMATH: The day China reacted to the India-US joint exercise Yudh Abhyas 2022, the exercise entered the important phase of putting military assistance towards the support of civilian population as part of the Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief situation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said, “The India-US joint exercise near the Line of Actual Control in the border area is not helpful for building trust between China and India.”

The Yudh Abhyas exercise, which began in mid-November, has seen exchange of new techniques and procedures. It is going on in the high altitude setting of the Himalayas in Auli at the height of 9,500ft. It will culminate on December 2.

The soldiers demonstrated their capabilities of carrying relief and rescue missions in situations like flashfloods. “In this exercise, we will picture flashfloods in Dhauliganga river and that the axis from Malari to Joshimath has been washed away,” Captain DS Bhati said. Capt Brady of the US said, “We are learning many new things. We have shared with each other different ways of doing things.”



