Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

Published: 01st December 2022 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Ravish Kumar (Courtesy: Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior journalist Ravish Kumar has resigned from his post as senior executive editor at NDTV India, according to reports.

As per the reports, the news channel is said to have announced his resignation through an internal communication on Wednesday.

The Ramon Magasaysay award-winning news anchor used to host the popular programmes 'Prime Time', 'Ravish Ki Report', 'Hum Log' and 'Desh Ki Baat'.

NDTV said that his resignation came into effect immediately, sources said.

"Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish," reports quoting the internal communication said.

The resignation came a day after the new NDTV board approved the resignations of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors of RRPR Holding Private Ltd (RRPR), the promoter group vehicle of NDTV. This meant that the existing and longstanding promoters and management of NDTV has now exited the company.

The board also appointed Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Chengalvarayan as directors on RRPRH board with immediate effect.

It needs to be mentioned that NDTV's promoter firm RRPR Holding had on Monday stated that it had transferred shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL), thus completing the official takeover of NDTV by the Adani group.

The transfer of shares will give the Adani group control over a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV. The diversified conglomerate is also conducting an open offer for another 26 per cent stake in the media firm.

