Seven child labourers rescued from factory in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

BHADOHI: Seven children working as labour in a carpet factory in the Mirzapur District of Uttar Pradesh have been rescued by a team of police and Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), officials said on Thursday.

All the rescued children are from Araria, Bihar, they said. On a tip-off on Wednesday the AHTU team raided the carpet factory of Sunil Kumar Maurya, Labour enforcement officer Jai Prakash Singh said.

While Maurya managed to flee away with some of them, the police and AHTU team rescued seven children aged between 9-15 years.

They were presented before the child welfare committee and sent to a shelter home.

An FIR has been registered against the owner of the carpet factory under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

A detailed probe is on into the matter.

BHADOHI: Seven children working as labour in a carpet factory in the Mirzapur District of Uttar Pradesh have been rescued by a team of police and Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), officials said on Thursday. All the rescued children are from Araria, Bihar, they said. On a tip-off on Wednesday the AHTU team raided the carpet factory of Sunil Kumar Maurya, Labour enforcement officer Jai Prakash Singh said. While Maurya managed to flee away with some of them, the police and AHTU team rescued seven children aged between 9-15 years. They were presented before the child welfare committee and sent to a shelter home. An FIR has been registered against the owner of the carpet factory under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act. A detailed probe is on into the matter.