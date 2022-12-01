Home Nation

Three Uttarakhand students force hosteler to drink alcohol, strip

Published: 01st December 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Three students of a management course run by a university in Uttarakhand allegedly forced a hostel inmate to drink alcohol and strip. They also reportedly filmed and blackmailed the student demanding Rs 60,000 to settle the ‘case,’ the police said on Wednesday, adding the suspects have fled.

The college has expelled the three students, university authorities said.

The case was reported from Stanza Living Hostel in Bidhauli area of Premnagar.

The police have registered a case of assault and blackmail against the three suspects. All the students are pursuing BBA from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Bidhauli. The police said it was not clear why the three assaulted the victim.

Circle Officer Premnagar Pradeep Bisht citing the victim’s complaint said while he was studying in his room on Sunday night (November 27), the three suspects came to his room and forced him to drink alcohol with them. 

“The victim identified the three as Akarsh Gupta, Samsonjay Antony and Jeremy Malik,” Bisht said. 
The complainant alleged that the three then started assaulting him. They also stripped him naked and made videos, he alleged. The suspects also demanded Rs 60,000 for deleting the video.

The victim student refused to pay up which led to a fresh assault on him, said Bisht. “Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Akarsh Gupta (BBA first year), Jeremy Malik (BBA 2nd year), and Samanjoy Antony (BBA 2nd year),” said the officer.

“Indiscipline in any way will not be tolerated on the college campus,” UPES Registrar Manish Madan told this paper. “We have taken strong note of the matter and are dealing with it in a very strict manner,” said Madan. The police said the victim was currently very scared. 

