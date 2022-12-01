Ties with Russia in focus as India helms group of big powers

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As India takes over the G20 presidency – which will be marked by over 200 meetings across the country – one area of concern for some will be about how it tackles Russia. “India’s taking over G20 presidency is well received and we are sure that it will be a success. The only area of concern is how India will deal with Russia,” German ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann said.

India has made no bones about its equation with Russia as relations between the two countries have been cemented by enhanced trade ties even during the Ukraine conflict. “India is well prepared for G20, beginning with the Sherpa meeting in Udaipur next week. I was in Havelock Islands, Andamans, last week for the curtain raiser. India is clearly a heavyweight in G20 presidency,’’ Ackermann added.

India’s G20 presidency will promote sense of oneness, with the theme, ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. “India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive.Let us join together to make India’s G20 presidency a presidency of healing, harmony and hope.Let us work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centric globalisation,’’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said while receiving the presidency in Bali last month.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and European Union. During its one-year presidency, India has several things planned. Many delegates from the member countries and guest countries will arrive in India for various programmes.

Over 100 monuments across India will be illuminated by the G20 logo, which shows a blooming lotus. Over the next few months, there will be a ‘University Connect’ event which will bring together students of about 75 universities.

