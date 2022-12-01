'We are dying for past seven days': Kamal Nath on Rahul's yatra ‘frustration’ triggers row

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: While the controversy pertaining to the alleged shouting of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is yet to die down, yet another row has now been kicked during the ongoing Kanyakumari-Kashmir Yatra.

While, the former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, on the 84th day of the Yatra (eighth day in

MP) took a day’s break from the Yatra in Ujjain on Wednesday, to fly to campaign in assembly polls bound Gujarat, back in MP another controversy pertaining to the Yatra, was triggered by a viral video.

A 1.08-minute viral video, in which the MP Congress chief and the former CM of the central Indian state, Kamal Nath, can be heard telling a Katha Vachak (religious preacher) Pradip Mishra, “Hum toh saat din se mar rahein hain,” has kicked up the row, giving the ruling BJP another opportunity to take pot shots at Rahul Gandhi, his Yatra and also Kamal Nath.

In the viral video, Nath can be heard telling the religious preacher, “Hum toh saat din se mar rahein hain, do principles hain, subah 6 baje se chalna and aur ek din mein 24 km se kam nahi chalna hai. (We’ve been dying for seven days, there are two guiding principles for Rahul Gandhi, to start marching at 6 am and walk at least 24 km daily),” Nath is seen telling the religious preacher in the video, which was possibly shot in Indore on Tuesday.

He goes on to add that Rahul Gandhi had three pre-conditions for the Yatra in MP, including travelling to tribal icon Tantya Bhil’s birthplace, Omkareshwar Temple and Mahakal Temple. Meanwhile, the viral video and Nath’s words, “Hum toh saat din se mar rahein hain,” prompted the MP home minister Narottam Mishra to mock the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi as well as Nath.

“Kamal Nath Ji, I’ve seen your video and can feel your pain narrated best by the words hum toh saat din se mar rahein hain and also Rahul Gandhi making you add three places to the Yatra. Your pain is obvious and your words are also exposing his (Rahul Gandhi’s) hypocrisy on religion and tribals,” Mishra said.

“I pray Rahul Gandhi not to force those who are physically ill to walk in the Yatra, as it will make such people talk even about dying. Please ensure that your event doesn’t become harmful to anyone,” Mishra said, while apparently referring to the growing age of the 76-year-old Kamal Nath. A few days back, the ruling BJP had alleged, while posting a video, about ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans having been shouted during the Yatra in MP’s Khargone district.

