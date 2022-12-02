24 lakh HIV-positive people in India, new cases decline

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of people living with HIV in India is estimated to be around 24 lakh, with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka reporting the maximum numbers, according to the India HIV Estimates 2021 report released on Thursday.

As per the Union Health Ministry report, the annual new infections in 2021 are estimated at around 63,000, a 46.3% decline since 2010. A declining trend was noted in most states, with the most rapid decline seen in Himachal Pradesh (43%), Tamil Nadu (72%), and Telangana (71%).

However, new infections were reported from Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, and Mizoram, and also Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Also, last year AIDS-related deaths (ARD) were estimated at around 42,000, a 75.5% decline from 2010 to 2021, the report said.

“A declining trend is noted in all states and union territories, excluding Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura. The highest decline in AIDS-related deaths is estimated in Chandigarh, Telangana and West Bengal,” said the report, released on the occasion of World AIDS Day, by S. Gopalakrishnan, special secretary in the Union Health Ministry.

Speaking at the occasion, Hekali Zhimomi, director general, National AIDS Control Organisation, said that “annual new HIV infections declined by 46% between 2010-2021 against the global average of 32%. AIDS-related mortality has declined by 76% against the global average of 52%.”

The report said that overall the estimated adult HIV prevalence – 15-49 years – had been declining in India since the epidemic’s peak in 2000 when it was estimated at 0.55%. It dipped to 0.32% in 2010 and 0.21% in 2021. “In 2021, HIV prevalence among the adult male population was estimated at 0.22% while among the adult female population, it was 0.19%,” the report said.

It added that adults above 15 years who are living with HIV are estimated to account for 97% (over 23 lakh) of the infections, while children (0-14 years) were estimated to account for 3% (0.69 lakh). Young people (15-24 years) were estimated to account for 7% (1.70 lakh) of the total number of people living with HIV in India. About 55% of those living with HIV are male while 45% are female.

An estimated number of annual new HIV infections was over 63,000 in 2021. Those above 15 years accounted for 92% (over 58,000) of the new infections, while children (0-14 years) accounted for 8%.

According to NACO director Nidhi Kesarwani, the ministry aims to reduce annual new HIV infections and AIDS-related mortalities by 80% by 2025-26 so that AIDS as a public health threat ends in India by 2030.

Tackling the virus

24 lakh No. of people living with HIV in India

63,000 New infections in 2021

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka report maximum numbers

46.3% decline since 2010

Declining trend seen in most states

Most rapid decline in Himachal Pradesh (43%), Tamil Nadu (72%), and Telangana (71%)

42,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2021

AIDS-related mortality declined by 76%

Highest decline in AIDS-related deaths in Chandigarh, Telangana and West Bengal

Adults above 15 years account for 97% of total HIV cases

55% of those living with HIV are male, and 45% are female

(Source: Union Health Ministry report)

NEW DELHI: The number of people living with HIV in India is estimated to be around 24 lakh, with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka reporting the maximum numbers, according to the India HIV Estimates 2021 report released on Thursday. As per the Union Health Ministry report, the annual new infections in 2021 are estimated at around 63,000, a 46.3% decline since 2010. A declining trend was noted in most states, with the most rapid decline seen in Himachal Pradesh (43%), Tamil Nadu (72%), and Telangana (71%). However, new infections were reported from Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, and Mizoram, and also Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Also, last year AIDS-related deaths (ARD) were estimated at around 42,000, a 75.5% decline from 2010 to 2021, the report said. “A declining trend is noted in all states and union territories, excluding Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura. The highest decline in AIDS-related deaths is estimated in Chandigarh, Telangana and West Bengal,” said the report, released on the occasion of World AIDS Day, by S. Gopalakrishnan, special secretary in the Union Health Ministry. Speaking at the occasion, Hekali Zhimomi, director general, National AIDS Control Organisation, said that “annual new HIV infections declined by 46% between 2010-2021 against the global average of 32%. AIDS-related mortality has declined by 76% against the global average of 52%.” The report said that overall the estimated adult HIV prevalence – 15-49 years – had been declining in India since the epidemic’s peak in 2000 when it was estimated at 0.55%. It dipped to 0.32% in 2010 and 0.21% in 2021. “In 2021, HIV prevalence among the adult male population was estimated at 0.22% while among the adult female population, it was 0.19%,” the report said. It added that adults above 15 years who are living with HIV are estimated to account for 97% (over 23 lakh) of the infections, while children (0-14 years) were estimated to account for 3% (0.69 lakh). Young people (15-24 years) were estimated to account for 7% (1.70 lakh) of the total number of people living with HIV in India. About 55% of those living with HIV are male while 45% are female. An estimated number of annual new HIV infections was over 63,000 in 2021. Those above 15 years accounted for 92% (over 58,000) of the new infections, while children (0-14 years) accounted for 8%. According to NACO director Nidhi Kesarwani, the ministry aims to reduce annual new HIV infections and AIDS-related mortalities by 80% by 2025-26 so that AIDS as a public health threat ends in India by 2030. Tackling the virus 24 lakh No. of people living with HIV in India 63,000 New infections in 2021 Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka report maximum numbers 46.3% decline since 2010 Declining trend seen in most states Most rapid decline in Himachal Pradesh (43%), Tamil Nadu (72%), and Telangana (71%) 42,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2021 AIDS-related mortality declined by 76% Highest decline in AIDS-related deaths in Chandigarh, Telangana and West Bengal Adults above 15 years account for 97% of total HIV cases 55% of those living with HIV are male, and 45% are female (Source: Union Health Ministry report)