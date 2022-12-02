3000 schools to shut over poor student count in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has decided to immediately close all such schools that have fewer than 10 students in order to restore the standard of basic education in the state.

Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari, who confirmed the decision, said, “The education department has decided to temporarily close 3,000 schools in the state with less than 10 students. Schools with five students in hilly areas and 10 or less students in plains will be closed, and children from these schools will be sent to schools closest to excellence.”

However, he made it clear that schools are being temporarily closed until they have sufficient students. On the other hand, he said, “This year there have been an extra 65,000 students, and several previously closed schools have also reopened.”

The ministry is set to improve the department’s image after being at the bottom of the national level in the field of school education this year. Also, the “bhojanmatas” working in those schools will be accommodated in the same school where students are being sent.

