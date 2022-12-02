Home Nation

'Big Jackal'-remark keep Assam politicians busy

The remarks evoked a flurry of reactions from the politicians of the ruling and opposition parties.

GUWAHATI: Assam BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia has set tongues wagging with his “big jackal” remarks. 

Three days ago, he expressed resentment that the government was floating tenders for works, including road construction, in big packages instead of offering the same to small-time contractors in small parcels.

“Day of the Jackal....good bye the small little Contractors who were trying to make their Luck in the #PWD Roads Department and a Big #Welcome to the #big #jackal (contractor). Be ready for Big Packages of Works in every department. #struggle,” Saikia, the Khumtai MLA, had tweeted.

The remarks evoked a flurry of reactions from the politicians of the ruling and opposition parties.

MLA Pradip Hazarika of the Asom Gana Parishad, which is a constituent of the BJP-led ruling coalition, backed Saikia.

“It helps if small-time local contractors are awarded works. They can be held accountable if the quality of work is not satisfactory. Big packages are not good for all types of work. I hope the state government will consider this,” Hazarika told journalists. 

Joining the debate, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he does not look at “tigers or jackals but roads”. 

“Government has to build roads for the public. I don’t keep thinking about contractors,” Sarma said.

The Congress said the issue at hand entails the arithmetic of commission. State Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah claimed the government awards work in big packages for commission.

“Commission depends on the volume of work. If the work is big, the commission is big. You will get a commission if you award works to big contractors,” Borah said.

He claimed that there are factions in the BJP and some constituencies were not being given due attention.

