BJP assigns key party roles to defectors from Congress

The BJP has appointed Jaiveer Shergill as national spokesperson and former Amrinder Singh and Jakhar have been appointed as members of party’s national executive.

Published: 02nd December 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a well-thought out organisational move, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday assigned new roles to Congress defectors Jaiveer Shergill, Sunil Jakhar and former Punjab chief minister Capt (retd) Amrinder Singh and others in the party’s organisation.

The BJP has appointed Jaiveer Shergill as national spokesperson and former Amrinder Singh and Jakhar have been appointed as members of party’s national executive. Shergill had defected to BJP after making a blistering political attack on the dominance of Gandhi's family in the Congress Party.

The 39-year-old leader is a practising Supreme Court and is considered a sound communicator with sharp political and satirical wits while putting across his views on behalf of the party.  He had lambasted the Gandhi family, saying the “vision of the party’s decision-makers is no longer in sync” with the aspirations of the youth and the political sycophancy has been “eating the Congress like ‘termites’.

 Amrinder Singh had floted his own party,  Punjab Lok Congress, after parting ways with the Congress. he merged his prty into BJP in September. Singh had resigned from the Congress in November last year and floated a new party ahead of this year’s Punjab elections.

After breaking 50-year old political association with the Congress party since the days of his father Balram Jakhar, Sunil Jakhar questioned the political hegemony of Gandhi family in the party and joined the BJP.  Besides, Singh and Jakhar, the BJP has also appointed former Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh as a member of its national executive.

Swatantra Dev Singh is considered as one of the sharpest strategists of the party. “His skills of effective and balance election management and political acumen exhibited during the selections of candidates for the UP assembly elections had helped the party in retaining power in the politically significant state,” said one of the senior party functionaries on Friday.

The BJP has also appointed Madan Kaushik, Vishnu Deo Sai, S Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia as special invitee-members of party’s national executive working committee.

Move to strengthen party in punjab, c’garh
Sources in the BJP hinted that the party has taken proper care to ensure proper participation from both Punjab and Chhattisgarh with an aim to consolidate the party structures in state politics ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

