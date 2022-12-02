BJP’s Jan Aakrosh Yatra ahead of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan  

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Days ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Rajasthan, the BJP kicked off Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Jaipur on Thursday, with JP Nadda launching a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and accusing the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress of failing to keep the party’s poll promises.

The BJP’s yatra is seen as a counter to Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rajasthan is slated to go to polls in December next year. Interestingly, former CM Vasundhara Raje, who had skipped many party activities, attended Thursday’s event and targeted the Congress over the ongoing fight between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

“This Congress government is embroiled in the fight between the CM and the former deputy CM. Both leaders do not talk to each other. Officers and ministers are also fighting with each other,” Raje said. Rahul’s yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 4 from Jhalrapatan in Jhalawar, the constituency of Raje. The BJP will take out ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ against the Gehlot government in all the 200 assembly constituencies from December 1-14.

“What happened to the promises made by Rahul Gandhi? When his yatra enters Rajasthan, ask him what promises he will fulfill. Congress doesn’t know how to implement the schemes,” Nadda said. Nadda tried to convey unity message in the party and the Congress by bringing together senior leaders from different factions of the BJP, such as Raje, state president Satish Poonia, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria. Posters of Raje have also been put on the BJP’s chariot.



