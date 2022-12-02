Home Nation

CBI busts 'sextortion' racket, arrests one for blackmailing US-based Economics prof

The girl, who was chatting through Facebook, had befriended the economics professor of a prominent university on social media service chat platform.

Published: 02nd December 2022 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has busted a racket of "sextortionists", arresting one who allegedly blackmailed an economics professor at California University into shelling out USD 48,000 threatening him with making public his sexually explicit video chats with a female gang member, officials said.

Based on information received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US, CBI arrested Rahul Kumar, a resident of Delhi's Asola, while the search for his purported girlfriend who lured the professor into sending explicit videos on Facebook chat is going on, they said.

The girl, who was chatting through Facebook, had befriended the economics professor of a prominent university on social media service chat platform, they said.

In conspiracy with her purported partner Rahul Kumar, she diverted conversations towards sexual connotations, eventually asking the professor to record and send his sexually explicit video on September 10, 2021, they said.

Once a video was received, she told the professor that her boyfriend Rahul had recorded the video, they said.

The duo started blackmailing the US-based professor with threats to make send the video to authorities in the university and some prominent US-based journalists, they said.

"Rahul, using his accounts asolarahul@gmail.com and rahulrana6585@gmail.com, started sending extortionist threats related to the sexually explicit video chat to the professor demanding money and other valuable things from him for deleting the video and directed him to make the monetary payments to his PayPal account," the CBI FIR has alleged.

The alleged blackmail went on for over a year, during which repeated money transfers took place in the Paypal account of Rahul, as directed by him.

Over USD 48,000 (approximately Rs 38 lakh) was received from the victim, they said.

Kumar later asked the professor for costly gifts such as Apple iPhone chargers and headsets, following which the professor filed a complaint with the US Department of Justice, which handed over the matter to the FBI, they said.

The FBI got in touch with the CBI where International Operation Division registered a case, tracked the person and arrested Rahul while the search for his purported girlfriend is going on, they said.

"A case was registered by International Operation Division of CBI against a private person resident of New Delhi & Others on certain allegations including sextortion of a Professor at a prominent University in the USA on the inputs received from the USA," CBI said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
California University sextortion
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp