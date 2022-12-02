Home Nation

Congress never believed in Lord Ram, says PM Modi

In his speech at a rally in Kalol town in Panchmahal, the PM referred to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark against him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting for Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kalol in Gandhinagar district. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday responded to Congress leaders’ sharp remarks by saying “there is a competition in the Congress on who can abuse Modi more.”

In his speech at a rally in Kalol town in Panchmahal, the PM referred to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark against him. “Kharge ji was sent to Gujarat and I was called Ravana by him on the land of Gujarat where Lord Ram’s devotees live. But it is true that when it comes to Lord Ram, the Congress does not accept his existence. It is also true that the Congress was in pain due to the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.”

Modi said he was surprised that Congress leaders never expressed repentance, forget about an apology, after using such words for him. 

He hit out at Congress leaders for calling him names, including the promise to show him his ‘aukat’. “The Congress does not spare any chance to insult the pride of Gujarat.”
 

