CPI(M) wants actor Paresh Rawal prosecuted for 'hate speech' at Gujarat rally

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: CPI(M) leader Md Salim on Friday said he has lodged a police complaint here against Paresh Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made utterances during a recent poll rally in Gujarat that tantamounted to hate speech against the Bengali community.

Salim, in his complaint to Taratola Police Station, said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

The CPI(M) leader said he apprehended that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal's comments.

"Such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country, and cause public mischief," Salim claimed.

Salim said Rawal had made an unsavoury reference, linking gas cylinders with Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, Bengalis and fish, and sought prosecution of the actor under various sections of IPC, including Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements intending public mischief).

Paresh Rawal, on Tuesday in Valsad, which voted in the first phase of the Gujarat election yesterday, said the people of Gujarat would tolerate inflation but not "Bangladeshis and Rohingya" next door. "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" he asked. "Gujarat people can tolerate inflation but not this ... The way they deliver verbal abuses. A person among them needs to wear diaper on his mouth," he added.

Rawal, however, apologised for his comments but continued to make prejudiced remarks. He claimed he meant "illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya" when he used the word "Bengalis". "Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify - by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise," he posted.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra wrote: "Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The second part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is "Have Brains like Bengalis" Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy."

of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022

The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections were held on Thursday and the second phase will take place on December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.

(With PTI inputs)

