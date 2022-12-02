Home Nation

CPI(M) wants actor Paresh Rawal prosecuted for 'hate speech' at Gujarat rally

The CPI(M) leader said he apprehended that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal's comments.

Published: 02nd December 2022 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and former MP Paresh Rawal.

Bollywood actor and former MP Paresh Rawal.

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: CPI(M) leader Md Salim on Friday said he has lodged a police complaint here against Paresh Rawal, alleging that the veteran actor made utterances during a recent poll rally in Gujarat that tantamounted to hate speech against the Bengali community.

Salim, in his complaint to Taratola Police Station, said he came across a video on various social media platforms featuring the actor giving a speech, which could promote feelings of hatred against Bengalis.

The CPI(M) leader said he apprehended that people from Bengal residing in other parts of the country could get affected as a result of Rawal's comments.

"Such speech on public domain has been made to provoke riots and destroy harmony between Bengali community and other communities across the country, and cause public mischief," Salim claimed.

Salim said Rawal had made an unsavoury reference, linking gas cylinders with Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, Bengalis and fish, and sought prosecution of the actor under various sections of IPC, including Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements intending public mischief).

Paresh Rawal, on Tuesday in Valsad, which voted in the first phase of the Gujarat election yesterday, said the people of Gujarat would tolerate inflation but not "Bangladeshis and Rohingya" next door. "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" he asked. "Gujarat people can tolerate inflation but not this ... The way they deliver verbal abuses. A person among them needs to wear diaper on his mouth," he added.

Rawal, however, apologised for his comments but continued to make prejudiced remarks. He claimed he meant "illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya" when he used the word "Bengalis". "Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify - by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise," he posted.

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra wrote: "Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The second part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is "Have Brains like Bengalis" Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy."

The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections were held on Thursday and the second phase will take place on December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paresh Rawal hate speech Gujarat Elections
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp