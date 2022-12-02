Home Nation

Ecosystem of journalism is being destroyed: Ravish Kumar

Kumar's resignation came a day after the new NDTV board approved the resignations of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors of RRPR Holding Private Ltd (RRPR).

Published: 02nd December 2022 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Ravish Kumar

Ravish Kumar (Courtesy| Facebook)

By Online Desk

The ecosystem of journalism is being destroyed, said Ravish Kumar after resigning from his post as a senior executive editor at NDTV India. In a long statement on his YouTube channel, Ravish Kumar said the ecosystem of journalism is being destroyed.

The 47-year-old Ramon Magasaysay award-winning news anchor used to host the popular programmes 'Prime Time', 'Ravish Ki Report', 'Hum Log' and 'Desh Ki Baat'.

“Those who are spending lakhs of money on studies to become journalists, they will be forced to work as brokers,” Kumar said.

“And those who are working as journalists at present, they all have to suffer. Some are feeling exhausted and many are leaving the profession. Many say that apart from being compelled to a job, there is no passion left for being a journalist,” he added.

Kumar's resignation came a day after the new NDTV board approved the resignations of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors of RRPR Holding Private Ltd (RRPR), the promoter group vehicle of NDTV.  RRPR Holding had on Monday stated that it had transferred shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL), thus completing the official takeover of NDTV by the Adani group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravish Kumar NDTV Adani
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp