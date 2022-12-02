Ecosystem of journalism is being destroyed: Ravish Kumar

By Online Desk

The ecosystem of journalism is being destroyed, said Ravish Kumar after resigning from his post as a senior executive editor at NDTV India. In a long statement on his YouTube channel, Ravish Kumar said the ecosystem of journalism is being destroyed.

The 47-year-old Ramon Magasaysay award-winning news anchor used to host the popular programmes 'Prime Time', 'Ravish Ki Report', 'Hum Log' and 'Desh Ki Baat'.

“Those who are spending lakhs of money on studies to become journalists, they will be forced to work as brokers,” Kumar said.

“And those who are working as journalists at present, they all have to suffer. Some are feeling exhausted and many are leaving the profession. Many say that apart from being compelled to a job, there is no passion left for being a journalist,” he added.

Kumar's resignation came a day after the new NDTV board approved the resignations of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy as directors of RRPR Holding Private Ltd (RRPR), the promoter group vehicle of NDTV. RRPR Holding had on Monday stated that it had transferred shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity capital to Adani group-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL), thus completing the official takeover of NDTV by the Adani group.

