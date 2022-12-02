G20 presidency to be consultative, collaborative and decisive: EAM Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday assumed the G20 presidency, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying “it will be consultative, it will be collaborative and it will be decisive.” At a G20 University Connect event that drew students from 75 universities in an interactive session, he said, “Our G20 Presidency is taking place at a very critical moment in international affairs. It is particularly vital that the world leaders focus on the right issues, especially those that affect the more vulnerable sections of the world.”

As many as 100 monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites, were lit up with the G20 logo to mark the start of India’s year-long presidency. The White House said the US is looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency on a range of issues, including addressing the current food and energy security challenges.

Jaishankar said G20 is not just the collective weight of the participants. “The world will get to know India better and our citizens will develop a sharper appreciation of it,” he added. The minister highlighted eight points saying India’s example is of increasing relevance to others. They include the country’s experience in last-mile delivery using digital platforms, its way of responding to the Covid and indeed the transformation in clean energy, he added.

Right through the year, India intends to host over 200 meetings in 50-plus cities across 32 different workstreams that would give G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage.

