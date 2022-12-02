Home Nation

India assumes rotating UNSC presidency for December

Published: 02nd December 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 09:47 AM

Published: 02nd December 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

UNSC

United Nations Security Council members (File Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the UN Security Council on Thursday. This is the second time in its two-year tenure as an elected member of the UN Security Council (2021-2022) that India will assume the presidency of the Council, having assumed it earlier in August 2021.

“This presidency will be marked by two major events at the ministerial level – on reformed multilateralism and on counter-terrorism. Both will be chaired by the external affairs minister,’’ sources said. The first event, ‘New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism’, envisages reforms in the current multilateral architecture with the UN at its centre to make it more representative and fit for purpose.

This open debate is intended to encourage UN member states to take this conversation forward by deliberating on the elements of a new orientation for multilateralism. The second event is titled ‘Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts: Global Approach to Counter Terrorism Challenges and Way Forward’.

“Realising that the threat of terrorism is grave, universal and transnational in character, this briefing intends to underscore the necessity of collective and coordinated efforts to combat the menace of terrorism,’’ as per sources.

