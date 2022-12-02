Maharashtra court pulls up Rana couple for missing dates in Hanuman Chalisa case

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Maharashtra court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana after they failed to appear during the hearing on the Hanuman Chalisa case.

Independent Lok Sabha MP Naveet Rana from Amaravati and her husband independent MLA Ravi Rana were arrested from their Khar residence in Mumbai in April of this year for allegedly trying to disturb religious peace and promoting religious enmity.

Rana duo insisted on reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s home, Matoshree when he was chief minister of Maharashtra, to “remind Shiv Sena of Hindutva principles”. They later cancelled the event but got arrested by police. They were released in May on a bond of Rs 50,000 each after spending about two weeks in jail.

The couple was booked under the Indian Penal Code section 153 (A) and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

MUMBAI: A Maharashtra court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana after they failed to appear during the hearing on the Hanuman Chalisa case. Independent Lok Sabha MP Naveet Rana from Amaravati and her husband independent MLA Ravi Rana were arrested from their Khar residence in Mumbai in April of this year for allegedly trying to disturb religious peace and promoting religious enmity. Rana duo insisted on reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s home, Matoshree when he was chief minister of Maharashtra, to “remind Shiv Sena of Hindutva principles”. They later cancelled the event but got arrested by police. They were released in May on a bond of Rs 50,000 each after spending about two weeks in jail. The couple was booked under the Indian Penal Code section 153 (A) and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).