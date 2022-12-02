Home Nation

Maharashtra court pulls up Rana couple for missing dates in Hanuman Chalisa case

Rana duo insisted on reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s home, Matoshree when he was chief minister of Maharashtra, to “remind Shiv Sena of Hindutva principles”.

Published: 02nd December 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Maharashtra court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana after they failed to appear during the hearing on the Hanuman Chalisa case.

Independent Lok Sabha MP Naveet Rana from Amaravati and her husband independent MLA Ravi Rana were arrested from their Khar residence in Mumbai in April of this year for allegedly trying to disturb religious peace and promoting religious enmity.

Rana duo insisted on reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s home, Matoshree when he was chief minister of Maharashtra, to “remind Shiv Sena of Hindutva principles”. They later cancelled the event but got arrested by police. They were released in May on a bond of Rs 50,000 each after spending about two weeks in jail.

The couple was booked under the Indian Penal Code section 153 (A) and section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navneet Rana Ravi Rana Hanuman Chalisa case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp