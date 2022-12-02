Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, the prime accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California by the US authorities, sources said on Friday.

It was Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had first claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder. Sources say, Brar, who had recently fled from Canada to the US, was tracked down near Utah's Salt Lake City. He is currently in the custody of US Police in California for the past week, the source added.

Meanwhile, Indian Intelligence agencies are yet to give an official confirmation on Brar's detention, however, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a public meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat has confirmed the gangster's detention.

"There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America," Mann said.

Mann said that gangster Goldy Brar, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala has been detained in the US, and he will "definitely be brought to India" and be in the custody of the Punjab Police 'very soon'.

Brar was detained by the California police which has contacted the Indian government and Punjab police about it, he said.

"I am telling you that California police have detained him. They have contacted the Indian government and the Punjab Police and informed them about his detention. They have asked whether he needs to be deported," Mann told reporters here.

"We will definitely bring Goldy Brar to India as per the treaty with America so that the families which have lost their sons and daughters find some solace.

Brar was the main mastermind, and there are others as well whose records are with us," he said.

He said Brar used to get his work done through Pakistan using a gang.

"We are discussing the issue at international level so that others are brought here. They will be interrogated and there may be more revelations. Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab police," Mann added.

Earlier in June, this year, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued by Interpol against Brar at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The probe agency had on June 2, this year, written a letter to Interpol to issue an RCN against Brar on the basis of two cases -- November 2020 Faridkot shootout and murder of Gurlal Singh Bhalwan, Faridkot District Youth Congress president and a Zilla Parishad member from Golewala, Punjab. In both cases, the Punjab Police filed a charge sheet on November 12, 2021, and November 22, 2021, respectively.

Six months later, on May 30, just a day after Moosewala was brutally killed, the CBI received a letter from Punjab Police seeking an RCN for the extradition of gangster Brar from Canada.

Moosewala, 28, one of the most famous Punjabi language singers of the current times, was shot dead on May 29 by six assailants who fired over 30 shots at him near Jawaharke village of the Mansa district in Punjab. Sidhu was found soaked in his own blood on the driving seat of a Mahindra Thar SUV while two more occupants in the car also received bullet injuries, but they survived.

(With inputs from PTI)

