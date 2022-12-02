Home Nation

Mumbai: Class 8 girl raped by two classmates in civic-run school, case filed 

Published: 02nd December 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two boys allegedly raped their 13-year-old classmate inside the classroom of their civic-run school in the Matunga area of Mumbai, after which the police registered a case against them, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Monday, he said.

"The girl was sexually assaulted by her two classmates when their fellow classmates stepped out of the classroom for dance practice. The two accused indulged in the crime by taking advantage of the situation," an official of Matunga police station said. The victim and the accused are students of Class 8, he said.

"The incident left the girl shaken and she shared her ordeal with her family members, who immediately lodged a complaint against the accused," the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the boys under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 DA (gangrape of a woman under sixteen years of age) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

The minor accused were produced in a juvenile court, which sent them to the juvenile detention centre at Dongri in south Mumbai and further investigation is underway.

