No charges framed against eight former Indian naval officers detained in Qatar

Some point out that in Qatar it takes about 90 days of detention (which the naval officers have completed) before charges are framed and the detainees released.

NEW DELHI:  It has been 90 days since eight former Indian naval officers were taken into captivity in Qatar. Their bail applications have not been accepted, and what is more disconcerting is the fact that no charges have been levelled against them yet.

“What is of utmost concern for us is that no charges have been levelled against these eight officers, despite the fact that they have been kept in solitary confinement,’’ sources told TNIE. It is learnt that a week after these naval officers were detained in Doha (on August 30), the CEO of Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy in Oman Khamis Al Ajmi (who is a retired squadron leader of the Royal Oman Air) came to Doha to rescue the officers.

However, Qatar’s state security bureau (ministry of interior) detained him too. He was under detention for nearly two months and has now been released on bail. However, he cannot move out of Doha till this case is finally resolved.

The families of the naval officers have been pursuing and following up with the Qatari authorities to release the officers on bail. However, none of their bail pleas has been accepted. A bail application has been put up every month for the past three months, sources said. Some point out that in Qatar it takes about 90 days of detention (which the naval officers have completed) before charges are framed and the detainees released. 

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian embassy in Doha is actively pursuing their case.  The detained Indians are able to speak to their families back home in India now over telephone on a regular basis. Some of them have families staying in Doha and they are allowed weekly physical meetings. 

“We will allow all possible consular assistance. We are seeking further consular access from the embassy to these people,’’ MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. The eight officers in detention are also fighting depression and a range of health issues. Their families are hoping that they would be considered to be let out on bail, which will enable them to live with their respective families.

“The officers were working with Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy in Doha for five years. Sometime in August they were picked up from their homes in the middle of the night by the state security bureau,’’ according to sources. These officers were involved in providing training to Qatari navy. 

