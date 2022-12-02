Palamu Tiger Reserve to shift road to curb man-animal conflict

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In order to avoid man-animal conflict, officials at Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) have

decided to shift Kaer-Labhar road passing through its core area to another location. Officials informed that these roads are used by both men and wild animals leading to the regular killing of the animals after they come under motor vehicles and bikes.

According to PTR officials, as many as 15-20 wild animals are killed every year in road accidents on this route, three people were closely saved after wild tuskers attacked them in separate incidents last year leaving their vehicles badly damaged. Efforts are also being made to shift the railway line from Chhipaodohar to Hehegarha to make PTR disturbance free for the wild animals, they said.

“A part of state highway 9 from Kaer to Labhhar, which crosses through the core area of PTR, will be relocated connecting the 4 villages -- Matnag, Chhipadohar, Jurugar, Harinamar, which still remains un-connected through pucca roads. It will also help in minimizing the man-animal conflict on the road, which witnesses at least 15-20 incidents in which animals are killed in road accidents,” said DFO (North), PTR, Kumar Ashish. Survey work has already been conducted by the road construction department, which is looking at every aspect of it like procedural shifting and feasibility, he added

The DFO further said that the approval was given by the state government a year back, but due to some unknown reasons, it could not be done. “Being natural habitat of wild tuskers, at least three persons had a close shave as they came across a herd of elephants on Kaer - Labhhar Road, in which their two wheelers got badly damaged,” said Ashutosh.

Moreover, it will help make wild tuskers confined in their natural habitat as they move towards villages, if they feel any disturbance due to noise pollution created by moving vehicles, he added. The move is also considered in accordance with the guidelines issued by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which recommends making tiger reserves free from any human interference.



