Srinagar Diary: Political activities pick up in Valley

Political activities pick up in Valley After Home Minister Amit Shah’s October 25 rally in Baramulla in north Kashmir, political activities have picked up in the Valley ahead of the onset of harsh winter. After Shah’s rally, two political parties – J&K Apni Party and PDP – have held major power shows in Srinagar. The Apni Party of influential businessman and former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari held a major rally at Sheri Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar on November 12. About 10,000 to 15,000 people attended the rally. It was the first major political rally in Srinagar after scrappingof J&K’s special status and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories by the Centre on August 5, 2019. Utilize govt land for infra projects The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has directed its departments to utilize the government land for the construction of projects and undertaking infrastructural development works. The officials were directed to acquire land only if the government land is not available. “Land should ideally be acquired only in case of non-availability/non-feasibility of Government land for execution of the project,” reads an official order. The government has also asked all departments to compile a list of officers who have authorized execution of works and projects without proper sanction. Court tells traffic cops to stop e-challans A local court has directed the Traffic Police, Kashmir to halt issuance of e-challans for the seizure of vehicles till the time technical glitchesfaced by the system are resolved. The court was hearing a plea of an applicant, whose vehicle was challenged by the traffic police, Srinagar through e-challan. The applicant submitted that due to the non-availability of a physical or virtual copy of the challan, he has been remediless. Fayaz wani Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com