Home Nation

Time has come to implement Uniform Civil Cod in country: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“Time has come for implementation of the UCC and one wife norm for everyone. Why should there be two sets of legislations/laws in the country.

Published: 02nd December 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has become the latest BJP-ruled state to be actively considering implementing the Uniform Civil Code. Addressing a gathering of tribals in Barwani district on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I’m of the firm view that UCC should be implemented across the country.”

“Time has come for implementation of the UCC and one wife norm for everyone. Why should there be two sets of legislations/laws in the country. In Madhya Pradesh, I’m forming a committee (to study and implement UCC) and one marriage norm for everyone,” Chouhan said, while addressing the PESA Act new rules (implemented recently in MP) awareness event.

Interestingly, the stage of event from which the CM made the announcement, had among others, state’s animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel, who officially has four wives, as declared by him in his poll nomination affidavit filed during 2018 assembly elections.

Many BJP-ruled states, including Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka, have either formed committees for implementation of UCC or have supported the idea to implement it. The announcement suggests that the BJP is likely to make UCC a big issue ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls and MP elections due next year. 

Recently when asked about several BJP-ruled state governments promising UCC, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had accused the BJP of just raising the issue for political advantage ahead of elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Uniform Civil Cod
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp