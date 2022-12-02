UP: Passenger dies as iron rod pierces through window in Neelanchal Express, probe on

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A person, travelling on Delhi-Kanpur bound Neelanchal Express (12876), died between Somna and Danbar railway stations in Prayagraj division when a five-feet-long and 1.5-inch thick iron rod broke through the glass window and pierced through his neck while he was sitting beside the window in the train on Friday at 8:45 am.

The pointed iron rod also pierced through the portion dividing the compartment on the other side and fortunately, no one was injured on the other side.

The body of the victim, identified as Harikesh Kumar Dubey, 34, of Gopinathpur in Sultanpur district, was taken down from the train at Aligarh Railway station.

On being informed about the incident, railway authorities rushed to Aligarh railway station.

According to sources, railway construction work was underway at the possible site of the incident during which an iron rod, left at the spot, jumped through breaking the window and pierced through the neck of a passenger.

However, the railway sources also said that the staff involved in the maintenance of the rail track where the accident happened had probably left the iron rod unmindfully beside the track.

The railway authorities claimed that the express train was moving at a speed of 130 kmph when the incident took place.

Aligarh Junction is believed to be around 30 km away from the spot where the accident occurred.

According to the witnesses, another woman passenger Gayatri Devi, sitting beside the victim, also sustained minor injuries from the shards of the glass window which was broken by the iron rod.

The co-passengers later claimed that the victim, a father of two including a son (4) and a daughter (7), was going to Lucknow to attend his sister’s wedding.

While the railway authorities denied the accident due to under construction structure, a joint probe comprising the personnel of the Railway Police Force (RPF) and General Railway Police (GRP) has been ordered, said CPRO, NCR, Himanshu Upadhyaya. He said that efforts were being done to identify the exact location of the accident.

"Every possible help would be given to the victim's family. He was travelling with a valid ticket, so he would be compensated too," said the CPRO.

