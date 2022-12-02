Home Nation

Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi mosque complex on Friday

Published: 02nd December 2022 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

gyanvapi

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: A court here is likely to hear on Friday a plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

On November 17, the fast-track court rejected the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's objection to a petition seeking the right to worship the 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex and fixed December 2 for hearing the case.

Fast-track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter, The court rejected the objection filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning the maintainability of Singh's plea.

The mosque committee had objected to the plea citing the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The Act states that the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, must be maintained.

Prakash said lawyers of the Hindu side argued that the Waqf Act is not applicable to them.

