Veteran Odia film actress Jharana Das dies at 77

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Veteran Odia film actress Jharana Das died at her residence here, family sources said on Friday. She was 77.

Das, a winner of the state government's prestigious 'Jaydev Puraskar' for her lifetime contribution to Odia film industry, was suffering from old age-related aliment.

She died on Thursday night, the family sources said.

Born in 1945, the versatile actress was known for her memorable roles in films ‘Malajahna’, ‘Amadabata’, ‘Adina Megha’, ‘Abhinetri’, ‘Shree Jagannath’, ‘Nari’, ‘Hira Nilla’ and many more Odia classics.

Having started out as a child artiste in All India Radio in the 60s, Cuttack, she was a trained Odissi dancer and had learnt the art from Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra. In the later part of her career, she went on to become the voice of AIR-Cuttack.

Apart from films, she also worked in Doordarshan as an assistant section director and did TV roles too. Das had also directed a biographical documentary film on noted Odia politician, Harekrushna Mahatab.

During her film career, she played a number of roles which made her a household name in Odisha and earned her several accolades including the prestigious Jaydev Puraskar for her lifetime contribution to Odia cinema. She had also won the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra award in 2016.

People from all walks of life condoled the demise of the veteran. President of India Droupadi Murmu said she was saddened to know about the demise of the legendary actress. “She will always be remembered for her outstanding contribution to the Odia film industry. My deepest condolences to the family and her admirers,” the President tweeted.

Expressing deep grief, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said her impactful performances on stage and film will always be remembered. “May her soul rest in peace and convey my condolences to the bereaved family,” he tweeted. The Chief Minister also announced that the last rites of the eminent actress will be performed with full state honours.

