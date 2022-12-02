VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the past few years, more than 420 alleged cases of 'Love Jihad' were reported by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), alleged Dr Surendra Jain-joint national secretary of VHP.

He said that the VHP will launch a nationwide public awareness "Dharma Raksha Abhiyan" from December 21 to 31 against religious conversion and the growing activities of Love Jihad.

Speaking to the media persons on Thursday here, Dr Jain said that Bajrang Dal has also started taking out "Shaurya Yatras" across the country in every block from December 1 to 19.

Releasing a list of 420 incidents of alleged 'love Jihad', he said that love Jihad is the most heinous and inhuman forms of Jihad".

To prevent such activity through 'Durga Vahini', a deterrent force will be created by spreading awareness among the girls in the country", he said. After releasing the list of more than 400 incidents of Love- Jihad, Dr Jain said that there is a strong need for a strong central law to prevent love jihad and illegal conversions, which create social discontent and threats to national security.

Quoting the Kerala High Court's remark, given in 2010, he described love-jihad as the most gruesome form of religious conversion. "This cannot be avoided by calling it cruelty by some Jihadi youths with perverted mentality. Behind this is the inspiration of Mullah-Maulvi and fundamentalist Muslim leaders and the protection of the Tukde Tukde gang", he alleged.

"In the case of Kerala's Hadiya, it became clear that terrorist organizations like PFI make eminent lawyers stand on the side of Jihadis by paying fees of crores of rupees. For this, they get a huge amount of money from abroad", he said. He quoted the Churches of Kerala and Karnataka describing 10,000 Christian girls as victims of love jihad and 2000 girls missing from Hyderabad.

"For this, the High Court is seeking an explanation from the state government. Peace-loving states like Himachal and Ladakh are also moving towards anger after being troubled by love jihad. In Kerala, the Church has also alleged that their girls are being trapped and sent to Syria and Afghanistan", he said.

He said that the recent 'Sir Tan Se Juda' gang has also become very active. "Against which the helpline numbers issued by Bajrang Dal have received more than 13000 calls. Out of these, 6285 were only for information, about 5605 were resolved and 9783 calls were meant to join Bajrang Dal", he said.

He also warned Mullah Maulvi and radical Muslim leaders to keep both "their tongues and their youths" in control. "Muslim society in India has more rights than Hindus for development, but trying to provoke every issue will push Muslim society on the suicidal path of destruction, not development", he said. According to the list of alleged Love-Jihad incidents, UP has reported more incidents than other states.

National Dharma Prasar Pramukh Sudhanshu Patnaik, the National Convenor Bajrang Dal Neeraj Doneria and Prachar-Prasar Pramukh Vijay Shankar Tiwari were also present at the media briefing.

