Home Nation

Agri university professor arrested in Jammu and Kashmir after student alleges sexual harassment

The students demanded stern action against the accused who is the head of the division of agriculture extension and communication at the university.

Published: 03rd December 2022 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By PTI

SRI NAGAR: Police have arrested a professor of an agricultural university in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district after a student levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, officials said on Saturday.

The accused professor was arrested late Friday night, the officials said.

The authorities on Friday night suspended the accused and initiated an inquiry against him after protests broke out in the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) at its Wadura campus in the north Kashmir district.

The students demanded stern action against the accused who is the head of the division of agriculture extension and communication at the university.

The police also registered a case at police station Bomai and took up investigations, following which the accused was arrested late Friday night and remains in police custody, the officials said.

In an order, the university's registrar on Friday said the accused has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

"He shall remain attached with KVK, Pombai, Kulgam," the order read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual harassment Agriculture university professor Jammu and Kashmir SKUAST
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp