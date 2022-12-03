Home Nation

As trust deficit with China stays, India beefs up LAC deployment

“Movement in this terrain is difficult thus we are using All Terrain Vehicles, Snow Scooters. Also, we have strengthened our defences to bear the enemy fire.

Published: 03rd December 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Indian and US troops honing skills in Auli, Uttarakhand.

Indian and US troops honing skills in Auli, Uttarakhand. (Photo | Indian Army)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The shadow of the trust deficit between India and China has pushed for troop and infrastructure beef-up across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including the most peaceful Middle Sector. It has seen not just the re-organisation of the troops but also the beef-up of arms, equipment and commensurate infrastructure continues.

Multiple sources on the ground confirmed that “our troops now reach the passes which are most important access points often in mountains, and they can do it even before the Chinese ground troops come for patrolling. It has been possible due to the fast construction of roads”.

“Movement in this terrain is difficult thus we are using All Terrain Vehicles, Snow Scooters. Also, we have strengthened our defences to bear the enemy fire. In addition, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has also beefed up its presence into the areas which were otherwise thinly manned,” added another source. The ITBP is a Border Guarding Force which manages the LAC with the Army.

There are around 22 Passes in the Middle Sector dotted on 545 kilometres and includes the boundaries shared with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the total length of LAC stands at 3,488 km divided into Western Sector (Ladakh), Middle Sector and Eastern Sector (Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh).

The Middle Sector is considered the least disputed, but Barahoti valley in this sector is one of the eight mutually accepted disputed areas on which both countries have overlapping claims. Also, it is the only sector in which there has been a broad agreement and where India and China have exchanged maps. But, now this area also is in the shadow of the doubts raised by China which breached all agreements and Memorandum of Understandings signed in 1993 and thereafter between the two countries. China carried out a massive force deployment in Eastern Ladakh after the PLA soldiers clashed with the Indian Army troops at Finger 4 in May 2020.

Indian Army since then has affected a precautionary deployment all along the LAC and it included the Middle Sector. The Middle Sector and especially Uttarakhand is made of four valleys, starting with Harshil, Mana, Niti and Barahoti.

A third source confirmed that lessons were drawn from the mobilisation carried out by the PLA in Eastern Ladakh and one of them was the “quick mobilisation of armoured vehicles including their tanks into the areas which were not expected.”

“Indian Army has drawn a major readiness plan to defend its borders and Armoured elements have been deployed in every sector, including the middle sector, as per the requirements,” he said. Another development on the ground included the reorganisation of the military formations carried out along the LAC with the troops under the Western Command.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LAC China Indian Army
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp