Mohammad Azam Khan booked in another case of hate speech

During the public meeting Khan used words which offended some people and a probe was underway. 

Published: 03rd December 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan was booked in another case of hate speech on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman at Ganj police station in Rampur on Friday. 

The leader is accused of using offensive language during a public meeting while campaigning for Asim Raza, the SP candidate, in Shutarnaka locality of Rampur for upcoming bypoll to Rampur Sadar Assembly seat vacated by him. Rampur DySP Anuj Kumar Chaudhary said a woman named Shahnaz had submitted an audio file of the public meeting to the police. During the public meeting Khan used words which offended some people and a probe was underway. 

Azam Khan said, “I was a minister in the last four governments and if I would have used the power like the way it is being used by the present dispensation, then the unborn kids would ask their mothers before delivery if they had his (Azam Khan’s) permission to take birth.”Khan was disqualified from UP assembly on October 28 following his conviction.

