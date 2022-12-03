Congress may end 3,500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra on Republic Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress party, according to sources, has taken a big decision for the selection of a special day for Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to sources, the Congress has decided that the Bharat Jodo Padyatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 26 in Kashmir covering a distance of about 3500 km.

“In fact, the Congress was going to end this yatra by hoisting the tricolour in Srinagar on February 20, but now under the new strategy, Rahul Gandhi will conclude his yatra by hoisting the tricolour in Srinagar on Republic Day,” said sources.

According to Congress sources, after January 26, a plenary session of the Congress will also be held before February 7, in which the name of Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will be approved, after which the new Congress Working Committee will be formed. Immediately after that major changes will also be made in the Congress organisation which have been postponed for a long time. A meeting of the Steering Committee is also scheduled to be convened on December 4 at Party Headquarters in Delhi.

NEW DELHI: The Congress party, according to sources, has taken a big decision for the selection of a special day for Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to sources, the Congress has decided that the Bharat Jodo Padyatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 26 in Kashmir covering a distance of about 3500 km. “In fact, the Congress was going to end this yatra by hoisting the tricolour in Srinagar on February 20, but now under the new strategy, Rahul Gandhi will conclude his yatra by hoisting the tricolour in Srinagar on Republic Day,” said sources. According to Congress sources, after January 26, a plenary session of the Congress will also be held before February 7, in which the name of Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will be approved, after which the new Congress Working Committee will be formed. Immediately after that major changes will also be made in the Congress organisation which have been postponed for a long time. A meeting of the Steering Committee is also scheduled to be convened on December 4 at Party Headquarters in Delhi.