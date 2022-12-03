First Sylhet-Silchar Festival celebrating Indo-Bangla ties opens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first Sylhet-Silchar Festival celebrating the close cultural ties between the neighbouring regions of India and Bangladesh was inaugurated in Assam’s Barak Valley on Friday. Being celebrated as a two-day festival, it coincided with the 75th year of India’s independence and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan.

In an attempt to boost bilateral relations between the two countries, the festival is being organized by the India Foundation under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture in association with the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies.

“With the aim of revisiting the common values and shared heritage of the twin cities and their people separated by international borders, the festival will showcase tribal culture, cuisine, arts, crafts and local produce, entertainment and bring together eminent people from both sides to discuss and deliberate on issues of mutual growth and opportunity,” the organisers said in a statement.

In addition, the festival will provide a platform to explore multi-disciplinary trade opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, tourism, education and digital infrastructure. With the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Assam government and in association with the Bangladesh India Friendship Society and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the festival will mark the first step towards creating potential opportunities for all involved.

It will be addressed by personalities including Mizoram Governor Dr Kambhampati Hari Babu, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & Development of North Eastern Region G KIshan Reddy, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman.

The delegation from Bangladesh is led by Momen and it comprises the members of parliament, representatives of trade organisations, political and social leaders, academics, artists and practitioners.

In his speech, Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy spoke about undivided Sylhet which also had Assam’s Barak Valley.

“We are at the cusp of history. It is by a stroke of providence that this beautiful land got divided into two. After the Liberation War, India was one of the first states to recognise Bangladesh. Today, we see that the relationship between the two countries has gone far and wide,” Roy said.

He said during the two days of the festival, the two sides would reminisce their olden history, civilisation, art and culture. Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said such engagements would further consolidate the bilateral relations. “Assam and India occupy a special place in my heart and memory because my grandfather was in the Assam Civil Services and he served in many cities of Assam,” Dr Momen said.

NEW DELHI: The first Sylhet-Silchar Festival celebrating the close cultural ties between the neighbouring regions of India and Bangladesh was inaugurated in Assam’s Barak Valley on Friday. Being celebrated as a two-day festival, it coincided with the 75th year of India’s independence and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. In an attempt to boost bilateral relations between the two countries, the festival is being organized by the India Foundation under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture in association with the Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies. “With the aim of revisiting the common values and shared heritage of the twin cities and their people separated by international borders, the festival will showcase tribal culture, cuisine, arts, crafts and local produce, entertainment and bring together eminent people from both sides to discuss and deliberate on issues of mutual growth and opportunity,” the organisers said in a statement. In addition, the festival will provide a platform to explore multi-disciplinary trade opportunities in sectors such as healthcare, tourism, education and digital infrastructure. With the support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Assam government and in association with the Bangladesh India Friendship Society and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the festival will mark the first step towards creating potential opportunities for all involved. It will be addressed by personalities including Mizoram Governor Dr Kambhampati Hari Babu, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism & Development of North Eastern Region G KIshan Reddy, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman. The delegation from Bangladesh is led by Momen and it comprises the members of parliament, representatives of trade organisations, political and social leaders, academics, artists and practitioners. In his speech, Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy spoke about undivided Sylhet which also had Assam’s Barak Valley. “We are at the cusp of history. It is by a stroke of providence that this beautiful land got divided into two. After the Liberation War, India was one of the first states to recognise Bangladesh. Today, we see that the relationship between the two countries has gone far and wide,” Roy said. He said during the two days of the festival, the two sides would reminisce their olden history, civilisation, art and culture. Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said such engagements would further consolidate the bilateral relations. “Assam and India occupy a special place in my heart and memory because my grandfather was in the Assam Civil Services and he served in many cities of Assam,” Dr Momen said.