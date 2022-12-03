Home Nation

Government has taken many initiatives to create opportunities for persons with disabilities: PM Modi

The day is observed on December 3 to raise people's awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities and mobilise political will and resources to address the challenges facing them.

Published: 03rd December 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government has taken many initiatives to create opportunities for them so as to enable them to shine.

He also praised the fortitude and accomplishments of the 'divyang' people.

"Our government is equally focused on accessibility, which is reflected in the flagship programmes and creation of next-gen infra. I would also like to acknowledge all those working at the grassroots to bring a positive difference in the lives of persons with disabilities," he tweeted.

The day is observed on December 3 to raise people's awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities and mobilise political will and resources to address the challenges facing them.

