Jharkhand CM raises concern over new forest law of cutting trees without consent of Gram Sabha, writes to PM

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren, raising concern over the new forest law of cutting trees without the consent of Gram Sabha, has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing strong objections to the Forest Conservation Rules 2022, which, according to him, brazenly dilute the power of local Gram Sabha and uproots the rights of millions of members of forest-dwelling communities, particularly the Adivasis. The letter highlights the violation of Forest Act 2006, in respect to the changes resulting from the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022 The Chief Minister has laid emphasis on sustainable practices and defended the rights of the Tribals.

Soren, in his letter, has pointed out that in the new notification of 2022, the mandatory requirements of obtaining the prior consent of the Gram Sabha for utilizing forest land for non-forestry purposes has been shockingly obliterated. This has created a situation where once forest clearance is granted everything else becomes a mere formality and the state government finds itself under even greater pressure from the centre to accelerate the diversion of forest land, he said.

“To cut down trees without even acquiescence from the people who look upon these trees as their ancestors is a painful attack on their sense of ownership,” stated the letter written by CM Soren. The new rules will end up uprooting the rights of these people who have called the forests their home for generations but whose rights could not be recorded, he added.

According to Soren, their traditional lands may be snatched away in the name of development, and these simple, pure-hearted people of our country will have no say in destroying their habitat. Therefore, the Chief Minister has urged the Prime Minister to relook at the Forest Conservation Rules 2022 and maintain systems and procedures that protect the rights of the tribals and forest communities in the country.

