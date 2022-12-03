Home Nation

Maha govt tweaks policy on single-use plastic, allows compostable materials 

But it will be mandatory to get approval from the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Published: 03rd December 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Single Use Plastic

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has permitted the production of straws, cups, plates, forks and spoons made from 'compostable' materials by making changes to the policy on single-use plastic, a senior official said.

Pravin Darade, Secretary of the Environment and Climate Change Department, on Friday, told reporters that a panel which studied the ban on single-use plastic and thermocol items, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, decided to permit items made from compostable material.

But it will be mandatory to get approval for these products from the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), he said.

The move will give relief to plastic product manufacturers, he said.

There was a demand to allow the production of single-use items made from degradable materials, Darade said.

In 2018, the Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on single-use plastic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Single-use plastic Plastic ban Pravin Darade
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp