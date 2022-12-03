Home Nation

MP school teacher suspended for taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published: 03rd December 2022 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BARWANI: A school teacher was suspended for attending the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, an official said on Saturday.

Rajesh Kannoje, a teacher with a government primary school under the state's Tribal Affairs Department in Kanasya, was suspended on November 25 but the issue came to light after his suspension order surfaced on social media.

"Kannoje was suspended for violation of service conduct rules and attending a political rally. He had sought leave citing important work but he posted photographs on social media after attending a political event," Assistant Commissioner NS Raghuvanshi of the Tribal Affairs Department said.

As per the order, Kannoje violated service conduct rules by attending Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by a political party on November 24.

Comments

