Prioritise use of local languages in courts: Kiren Rijiju

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday stressed the need to prioritise the use of regional languages in the curricular activities of courts across the country to make justice accessible to the common man. He added that court orders should be published in the local language.

Delivering his speech at the 12th convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University here, the Union Minister said he is against the imposition of only one language. “I have already spoken to the Chief Justice of India, senior judges of the Supreme Court, and all the Chief Justices of the High Courts, that in the future we must give priority to the regional languages,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Rijiju showered praises on the Tamil language. “We all will be proud to see that the Tamil language takes centre stage in the high court, as well as district and subordinate courts,” he added.

According to the minister, the Union government is working to create a common vocabulary, in all Indian regional languages, for words utilised in legal documents and legal glossaries would be digitised. With this technological advancement, instant translation of court proceedings to local languages would be possible, he further said.

Rijiju expressed concern over pending cases in courts across the country. The Centre is taking measures to ensure the availability of all infrastructure in courts, he said. Meanwhile, on the occasion, Governor RN Ravi —also chancellor of the varsity — called upon the law students to help the society.

