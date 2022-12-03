Home Nation

Prioritise use of local languages in courts: Kiren Rijiju

Union law minister says Centre is working to create a common legal vocabulary for all Indian regional languages.

Published: 03rd December 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday stressed the need to prioritise the use of regional languages in the curricular activities of courts across the country to make justice accessible to the common man. He added that court orders should be published in the local language.

Delivering his speech at the 12th convocation ceremony of Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University here, the Union Minister said he is against the imposition of only one language. “I have already spoken to the Chief Justice of India, senior judges of the Supreme Court, and all the Chief Justices of the High Courts, that in the future we must give priority to the regional languages,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Rijiju showered praises on the Tamil language. “We all will be proud to see that the Tamil language takes centre stage in the high court, as well as district and subordinate courts,” he added.

According to the minister, the Union government is working to create a common vocabulary, in all Indian regional languages, for words utilised in legal documents and legal glossaries would be digitised. With this technological advancement, instant translation of court proceedings to local languages would be possible, he further said.

Rijiju expressed concern over pending cases in courts across the country. The Centre is taking measures to ensure the availability of all infrastructure in courts, he said. Meanwhile, on the occasion, Governor RN Ravi —also chancellor of the varsity — called upon the law students to help the society. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju local language court
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp