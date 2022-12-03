Home Nation

Several fall ill after eating food at wedding ceremony in MP's Dhar; 20 hospitalised 

Twenty of them were admitted to the local health centre, while others were discharged after initial treatment.

Food fraud, Food poisoning

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DHAR: In a case of suspected food poisoning, several people took ill after having a meal at a wedding ceremony in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and at least 20 of them have been admitted to a local hospital, an official said on Saturday.

"After having food at a wedding ceremony at Dhamnod in Dhar on Friday night, several people complained of vomiting," Block Medical Officer Bramharaj Kaushal said.

"Twenty of them were admitted to the local health centre, while others were discharged after initial treatment. It is a case of food poisoning," he said.

All are out of danger and undergoing treatment, Kaushal said.

