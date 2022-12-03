Home Nation

Shivaji jibe: Maharashtra Governor Koshyari may be removed after Gujarat polls

“We already conveyed our message to top leadership, but they are busy in Gujarat elections. The counting of the Gujarat elections is on December 8.

Published: 03rd December 2022

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the Gujarat state assembly elections, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is likely to be removed for his controversial remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A BJP leader said that the Gujarat elections will get over on December 8. So, after that, the fate of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will be decided by the top leadership of the BJP.

“We already conveyed our message to top leadership, but they are busy in Gujarat elections. The counting of the Gujarat elections is on December 8. After that there are chances of taking over Governor Bhagat Singh Kosyari’s fate whether to remove him or shift to a different state as governor. We can only convey the message, the authority has to take the decision,” said a senior BJP leader requested anonymity.

Governor during his convocation speech recently said that Shivaji Maharaj is an old era hero while Union minister Nitin Gadkari is a modern era hero. Sudhanshu Trivedi during the television debate said that Shivaji Maharaj five times filed mercy petitions to Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. BJP Rajya Sabha MP and direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale has lashed out against Kosyari and Trivedei for their remarks.

