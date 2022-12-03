Home Nation

Sisodia will have to 'face the music' in Excise policy 'scam' case, says BJP

The AAP dispensation had earlier assailed the BJP and its government at the Centre for trying to frame Sisodia and send him behind bars to prevent the good works of the Delhi government.

Published: 03rd December 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Saturday claimed that the AAP used the Delhi Excise policy to "receive kickbacks" and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was "instrumental" in framing it will "face the music and the law".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy have been weaving stories through press conferences to spread a "lie" that there was no "scam" in the implementation of the excise policy and that Sisodia was innocent, alleged BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

An immediate reaction was not available from the AAP on the issue.

"The probe against Sisodia is underway and the allegations against him are very serious," Patra said at a press conference citing the remand note of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented in a court recently against a liquor "scam" accused Amit Arora.

A case against Sisodia and several other persons was registered by the CBI in August this year over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.

The policy implemented in November 2021 was scrapped by the Kejriwal government after the CBI probe into it was recommended by Delhi LG VK Saxena.

A study of the excise policy leaves no one in doubt that Sisodia will have to "face the music and the law", Patra claimed.

Citing the remand note, Patra said Sisodia along with top Excise officials who are suspended now, were "instrumental" in framing the Excise policy without required approvals to provide "undue benefits" to liquor licensees.

"The excise policy was a device used by the AAP to receive kickbacks," he alleged.

The AAP dispensation had earlier assailed the BJP and its government at the Centre for trying to frame Sisodia and send him behind bars to prevent the good works of the Delhi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Delhi Excise policy Manish Sisodia AAP
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp