Home Nation

Two Himachal towns get 'Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2022 Awards' for air quality

Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal gave the award on Saturday in Bhubaneswar during an international conference titled 'Vayu'.

Published: 03rd December 2022 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SHIMLA: Sundernagar and Nalagarh towns of Himachal Pradesh bagged second and third places, respectively, at the national Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2022 Awards instituted by the National Clean Air Programme.

Union Minister for Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal gave the award on Saturday in Bhubaneswar during an international conference titled 'Vayu'.

Chief Scientific Officer at Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board Dr Manoj Chauhan received the cash award of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh for the two towns, respectively, on behalf of the state, a release issued here said.

The board's member secretary Apoorv Devgan said the state adopted a multi-pronged strategy by involving all stakeholder departments and prepared an action plan for mitigation of air pollution in all non-attainment cities and towns (NAC/Ts). The state board has upgraded its air monitoring capability in all the NAC/Ts.

Further, effective periodic review of Air Quality Monitoring Committee's (AQMC)action plan and efforts of the State Pollution Control Board as well as efforts at the city level have led to over 40 per cent reduction in particulate PM10 concentration, he said.

PM10 is the term used for a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in air. The state's overall Air Quality Index has also improved to 61 from 81 during the base year 2017, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal town Air quality Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2022
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp