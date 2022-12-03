Home Nation

Two killed, 5 injured as bus crushes vehicles in Madhya Pradesh after driver suffers a heart attack

The accident took place when a city transport bus stopped at the traffic signal at Damoh Naka Square on Friday, Gohalpur police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari said.

Published: 03rd December 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JABALPUR: Two persons were killed and five others injured when the driver of a public transport bus lost control of the vehicle after suffering a heart attack in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place when a city transport bus stopped at the traffic signal at Damoh Naka Square on Friday, Gohalpur police station in-charge Vijay Tiwari said.

Driver Hardevpal Singh (50) suffered a heart attack and lost control of the bus, which moved further and crushed some vehicles, including an e-rickshaw and motorcycles, that were waiting at the signal, he said. The bus stopped after a motorcycle got stuck in one of its wheels, the official said.

When people went into the bus, they found the driver slumped on the steering wheel, he said, adding that Singh was declared dead at a hospital.

A 62-year-old man, who was on a motorcycle sustained injuries and died during treatment, while five others were injured in the accident, the official said.

CCTV footage of the accident also surfaced on social media, in which the bus can be seen crushing some vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident Heart Attack Public transport
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp