UP: Bridegroom returns dowry to parents-in-law, receives praise for gesture

Published: 03rd December 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

(Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: In a rare gesture, a bridegroom returned Rs 11 lakh cash and ornaments he received as dowry to the bride's parents and instead took Rs 1 as 'shagun'.

The wedding ceremony was held in Lakhan village under the Titawi police station area here on Friday.

Bridegroom Saurabh Chauhan is a revenue officer (lekhpal) and bride Prince is a retired army jawan's daughter.

Chauhan's gesture garnered praise from villagers.

National president of Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan Thakur Puran Singh said this could serve as the first step towards a positive change.

Amarpal, a villager, said the groom's gesture will serve as an example for others.

