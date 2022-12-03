UP CM Yogi likely to lead delegation to World Economic Forum 2023 meeting in Davos

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is all set to lead a delegation to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum-2023 meeting. The state government proposes to put up a pavilion to showcase Uttar Pradesh as “the best investment destination”.

The WEF-2023 meeting is proposed at Davos from January 16 to 20.

The endeavour is another step towards achieving the target of making the state an economy worth a trillion dollars in the next five years.

According to a senior official, CM Yogi’s travel plan to attend WEF-2023 has been approved. The state government is working on various options, including putting up a pavilion at Davos, to hard sell UP as a potential investment destination. This will boost the state government’s efforts to draw investment ahead of the proposed Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) scheduled for February 10-12, 2023.

However, the CM's attendance would depend much on his political and other engagements, the official added.

Yogi Adityanath would be the first UP CM to travel to Davos to take part in the WEF-2023 meeting. The state government has stepped up preparations for the chief minister’s visit.

India’s delegation to Davos in 2022, led by Union minister Piyush Goyal, included chief ministers and ministers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. India had projected itself as a reliable partner with a stable economy and an attractive destination at Davos in 2022.

Moreover, eight delegations of the UP government will leave for nearly 20 countries to hold road shows to attract investment ahead of GIS-2023 soon after the winter session of the state legislature set to commence next week. These delegations are expected to be back by the third week of December.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are also leading separate delegations. Maurya will leave for the Netherlands on December 16 while Pathak is expected to leave for Mexico and Brazil on December 9.

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana is scheduled to leave for Canada on December 9. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna will leave for the USA and the UK on December 9 and is expected to be back by December 15. Minister for Jal Shakti Swatantradev Singh will lead a delegation to Australia on December 13.

The delegation led by minister for urban development Arvind Kumar Sharma will leave for Singapore on December 16. Both fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad and PWD minister Jitin Prasada will leave with their delegations respectively for Argentina and Sweden on December 14.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is all set to lead a delegation to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum-2023 meeting. The state government proposes to put up a pavilion to showcase Uttar Pradesh as “the best investment destination”. The WEF-2023 meeting is proposed at Davos from January 16 to 20. The endeavour is another step towards achieving the target of making the state an economy worth a trillion dollars in the next five years. According to a senior official, CM Yogi’s travel plan to attend WEF-2023 has been approved. The state government is working on various options, including putting up a pavilion at Davos, to hard sell UP as a potential investment destination. This will boost the state government’s efforts to draw investment ahead of the proposed Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023) scheduled for February 10-12, 2023. However, the CM's attendance would depend much on his political and other engagements, the official added. Yogi Adityanath would be the first UP CM to travel to Davos to take part in the WEF-2023 meeting. The state government has stepped up preparations for the chief minister’s visit. India’s delegation to Davos in 2022, led by Union minister Piyush Goyal, included chief ministers and ministers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. India had projected itself as a reliable partner with a stable economy and an attractive destination at Davos in 2022. Moreover, eight delegations of the UP government will leave for nearly 20 countries to hold road shows to attract investment ahead of GIS-2023 soon after the winter session of the state legislature set to commence next week. These delegations are expected to be back by the third week of December. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are also leading separate delegations. Maurya will leave for the Netherlands on December 16 while Pathak is expected to leave for Mexico and Brazil on December 9. Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana is scheduled to leave for Canada on December 9. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna will leave for the USA and the UK on December 9 and is expected to be back by December 15. Minister for Jal Shakti Swatantradev Singh will lead a delegation to Australia on December 13. The delegation led by minister for urban development Arvind Kumar Sharma will leave for Singapore on December 16. Both fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad and PWD minister Jitin Prasada will leave with their delegations respectively for Argentina and Sweden on December 14.