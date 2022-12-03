UPSC to hold 2-tier exam for Railways from 2023

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Now, the recruitment to Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS) will be conducted through a specially designed examination by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from the next year onwards.

The Ministry of Railway has taken a decision in this regard after months of consultation with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). According to an official notification issued by the ministry on Friday, the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be a 2-tier examination — the preliminary screening and the main written examination followed by interview.

“In fact, aspirants for railways services will have to appear in Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and suitable number of candidates will be screened for IRMS (Main) examination,” said an official.

The Ministry of Railway has also decided the optional subjects for the aspirants.

The optional subjects for IRMS are Civil engineering, Mechanical engineering, Electrical engineering and Commerce and accountancy, which an aspirant can choose as only one optional subject.

