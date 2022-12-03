Home Nation

Uttarakhand schoolgirls hit by mass hysteria, parents blame it on God

A team led by medical officer in-charge Dr Gursharan Kaur has been sent to the school. The team has conducted a counselling camp.

Published: 03rd December 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image us ed for representational purpose only.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Government Inter College Ramak, located about 90 km from Champawat district headquarters in Uttarakhand, has seen at least 39 girl students crying, shouting and running away from classes together these days. Their parents have blamed it on God’s “wrath.” The education department has described the strange behaviour as mass hysteria. The matter came to light on Wednesday evening when Chief Education Officer Jitendra Saxena reached the school.

There are 82 girls and 69 boys studying in Ramak GIC of Pati block. The school administration says since the last week of November, many girl students from classes 6 to 12 have suddenly started running away after crying and shouting, complaining of a headache. Every day after school recess, at least five girl students have suffered such a bout. 

“A team led by medical officer in-charge Dr Gursharan Kaur has been sent to the school. The team has conducted a counselling camp. It has prima facie found that a lack of communication with symptoms of behavioural disorder is a major reason for the problem,” said Champawat CMO Dr K K Aggarwal. 
“However, the people of the village call it an outbreak of the deity’s wrath,” said Aggarwal. Speaking to this paper, Dr Divya Ghai Chopra, MD, an expert in the field of psychiatry and women’s mental health, said, “Victims generally experience symptoms like chest pain, dizziness, headaches, fainting, shaking and twitching. A partial paralysis, unstoppable laughing or crying can affect the speech pattern.”

She says it eventually turns into a mass hysteria, which is a type of conversion disorder or dissociative disorder that involves emotional or mental stress or physical symptoms induced by stress,” said Dr. Divya. She said another important factor that triggers such a situation is taboos about menstruation that exist in rural society and its impact on a girl’s emotional state. “Sometimes, this leads to low self-esteem, anxiety and depression,” she added. 

“This kind of condition usually starts verbally and visually. Therefore, people who see or hear about someone with symptoms often start experiencing the same symptoms themselves,” says Dr Divya. In July this year, many girl students started screaming at the Government Girls Junior High School at Raikholi in Bageshwar.  The health of eight students deteriorated over the course of four days, sources said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School Uttarakhand Hysteria
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp